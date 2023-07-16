Schools to remain closed in 6 flood-affected Delhi educational districts

Live
The Delhi government on Sunday announced that all schools, government or private, in six flood-affected educational districts of the national capital will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The decision was taken by the Directorate of Education and according to the order, applies to all institutions in its East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East districts.
The order also states that wherever possible, online classes should be conducted.
"In view of the Flood Relief Camps likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (Govt., Govt. Aided & Private Recognised) in the affected Districts of DoE - East, North East, North West-A, North, Central, and South East - shall remain closed for students on 17 and 18 July 2023 (ie. Monday and Tuesday). Wherever feasible, schools may arrange online classes. Heads of all schools situated in the above districts of DoE must inform the parents to this effect today itself," the order read.
It also said all the schools, of all categories, in the remaining seven districts, i.e.North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B, and New Delhi shall remain open on Monday.
It said that the head of schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e. either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision, well in advance.
"From Wednesday onwards, i.e. 19 July, schools in all districts of Delhi shall function normally," the order read.