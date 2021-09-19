Schools Will Resume On November 1st, And Colleges Will Resume On October 4th In Kerala

Kerala's administration stated on Saturday that schools in the state will resume on November 1. On November 1, offline classes for standards 1 to 7 including primary section and 10 and 12 will commence, with additional classes reopening on November 15.



The decision has been made at a gathering of the Covid-19 review panel.

The state government also stated previously in the day that colleges in the region will resume on October 4th.

In a directive, Joint Secretary Sajukumar of the Higher Education Department stated that sessions for the concluding semesters of degree and post-graduate programmes will begin following COVID-19 health regulations.

It stated from the beginning from the 4th of October, all institutions underneath the Department of Higher Education will be operational.

Final year PG programs would have full attendance, whereas final year degree courses will have 50% attendance, it said, stressing that the schedules will be determined by the college administrations based on the spare space in the institutes.

The state government has ordered the heads of the various institutions to guarantee that the students follow the COVID-19 health regimen to the letter. According to the decree, institutions must provide a suitable quantity of masks, sanitizers, and hand-washing facilities. Gatherings should be avoided at all costs.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state decreased on Saturday, with 19,352 infections and 143 deaths reported. This brings the overall number of people affected in the state to 44,88,840, with a toll of 23,439. On Friday, Kerala had recorded 23,260 cases.