Security forces on high alert ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: Frisking of pedestrians and checking of vehicles has returned as security forces have been put on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day.

Security has also been tightened at the railway stations, around airports, and other vulnerable points in all 20 districts of J&K.

Check posts have been established by the BSF and J&K Police on the strategic Jammu–Pathankot highway that is close to the border with Pakistan. All vehicles entering J&K from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are being checked.

The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh earlier this week held a high-level meeting to review security arrangements during Republic Day.