Security Forces Patrol Streets Amid Sporadic Violence In Haryana; Mosque Torched

On Wednesday, the city's streets were guarded by two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from different areas. The 200-strong personnel conducted morning marches in Sector 70A, where migrant workers' families were leaving due to alleged threats.



Throughout the day, the RAF teams patrolled various areas, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, MG Road, Badshapur, Maruti Kunj, and Sector 57. Notably, a mosque in Sector 57 was torched, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man who was inside when the incident occurred. Another violent incident took place near Hyatt Regency, where a scrap dealer's godown was set ablaze.

Palwal, a town in south Haryana, wore a deserted look on Wednesday as security forces conducted flag marches across the area, and anxious residents chose to stay indoors after witnessing violence in the past 48 hours. The situation escalated when, according to locals, a mob attacked the Hamidia mosque and set several parked bikes ablaze around 6 pm on Monday, just after a clash in Nuh. This incident triggered a series of violent acts the following day, including attacks on three other mosques, as reported by the locals. Sheikhpura mosque faced stone-throwing, Minar Gate mosque was set on fire, and in Hodal, a mosque allegedly faced an attack with petrol bombs.

A few scrap shops also fell victim to the frenzy and were set on fire. In response to the situation, traders closed their shops, and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed, although no curfew was officially declared.

However, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda attributed the violence in Nuh and other areas of Haryana to the alleged "failure" of the BJP-JJP government. He criticized the government for not taking timely action to maintain law and order despite being aware of simmering conflict. Hooda appealed to the people to maintain peace, unity, and disregard rumors. He expressed deep concern over the disturbing reports emerging from Nuh and accused the government of being aware of the potential for conflict but failing to act promptly.

Meanwhile, in the days leading up to the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, provocative social media posts and threats of violence had already created a charged atmosphere. However, the police and administration's response to warning signs before the yatra and the ensuing law-and-order problem exhibited significant shortcomings. During the yatra, which was initiated from Gurgaon, the number of forces on the ground was merely around 30% of last year's deployment for the same event.

The 800-strong police presence was supplemented by homeguards and personal security officers (PSOs), who lacked specialized training to handle serious law-and-order threats. Moreover, the police personnel were not equipped with anti-riot gear, tear gas, or water cannons. When the stone-pelting began in Nalhar, the inadequately prepared cops came under attack and had to retreat for safety. Additionally, some police personnel from Nuh were assigned VIP duty in Rewari on Monday, and the district had to call in 100 cops from Gurgaon for the yatra.