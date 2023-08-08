Services Bill in no way violates SC verdict: Shah

New Delhi: Delhi services bill in no way violates the Supreme Court judgment, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha . His statement came hours after he moved the bill for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution disapproving the ordinance brought by the government in May this year.

The Home Minister also claimed that the bill was first brought by the Congress when it was in power. "I want to assure that none of the provisions of the bill are changed from what it was in the Congress regime," he said.

He also accused the Congress of appeasing the Aam Aadmi Party by "opposing the bill it itself brought". "They are now sitting in AAP's lap," Shah said amid huge uproar by the opposition in the Parliament.

The Delhi services bill is a "political fraud" and "constitutional sin" aimed at taking away the powers of an elected government in the national capital, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Chadha termed it "the most anti-constitutional, illegal, undemocratic legislation ever presented" in the House. "I am starting today not representing two crore people of Delhi but

135 crore people of this country," he said.

Chadha said it was the BJP which fought hard to get statehood for Delhi from 1977 to 2015.