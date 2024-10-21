Severe cyclonic storm to cross between Puri and Sagar Island

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Monday intensified and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23 which will cross between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, the IMD said.



The IMD in its latest message said: "…continuing its move the system is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph with gusting 120 kmph."

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said that Odisha is likely to bear the maximum brunt of the cyclonic storm. State Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said Odisha government is fully prepared to tackle cyclone Dana. Pujari urged the people not to panic. He said the government has decided to deploy ODRAF and initiate evacuation process from vulnerable areas.