Sexual assault case against minister pending in court: Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that a case of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh has been pending in the court and action against him would be taken as per the court's decision.

"The case is currently in court," Vij said, adding "any action will be taken based on the court's decision.

He said 24 cases of sexual exploitation against players have been reported with 17 cases currently under legal proceedings.

Vij provided details in response to a question asked during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

He said in six cases, no evidence was found during the investigation, while in four cases the charges against the accused were not proven.

In the case of Sandeep Singh, the Home Minister said "it falls under the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh administration".

A committee, chaired by Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh, was formed to investigate the matter against him and it has submitted its report, he added.

Officials told IANS that in August, the Chandigarh Police submitted a charge sheet in the District Court, culminating an eight-month investigation into the case involving former Sports Minister Sandeep Singh for sexual harassment.

Singh faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, including section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The charge sheet includes a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) validating the data and communication exchanged between the complainant and the accused minister.

In December, 2022, a junior athletics coach filed a complaint accusing Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment. She registered the case for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation on January 1, 2023.