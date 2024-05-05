‘Shahenshah’ lives in castle: Priyanka rebuts 'Shehzada' jibe

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday returned fire amidst the volley of slurs and onslaught against Rahul Gandhi by the BJP top leadership and trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him ‘Shehzada’ at multiple election rallies. “He calls my brother Shehzada but he is the one who crossed past the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and covered a 4000 km distance on foot. During the way, he met my brothers, sisters and farmers and understood their problems in person.

On the other hand, Shahenshah Narendra Modi lives in a castle,” said Priyanka at a poll rally in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. “Have you seen him on Television, he looks clean and tidy, his clothes have no spot or blemish, how can he understand your problems and daily travails,” Priyanka asked the crowd, in a further jibe at the Prime Minister. Priyanka was addressing the Nyay Sankalp Sabha in Banaskantha, Gujarat on Saturday. “Modi ji lives in his own castle. He is surrounded by those in power, all are scared of him. Nobody dissents against him and those who raise voices against him are silenced," Priyanka said at the public gathering.