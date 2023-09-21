Shallu Jindal receives Int’l Woman of the Year Award in Chicago

Bhubaneswar: International Woman of the Year Award was conferred on JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal at Swadeshi Mela Indian American Trade Fair organised by the DTribals Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Chicago.

She received the Award for her outstanding contribution to social change, impacting 10 million lives in rural and tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and across India.

India Embassy Consul General – Chicago Somnath Ghosh attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Shallu Jindal said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the collective efforts of Team JSP Foundation. We remain committed to creating a brighter and more inclusive future of the underprivileged and socially vulnerable people of our country and across the globe. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue to work tirelessly for those deprived and disadvantaged”.