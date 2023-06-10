Sharad Pawar Appoints Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar as NCP working presidents

New Delhi : The NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced the appointment of senior leader Praful Patel and his daughter Supriya Sule as the new Working Presidents of the party.

This announcement made at the party's main Silver Jubilee Anniversary function in New Delhi in the presence of top leaders of the party assumes importance.

Sule, MP from Baramati, will also be in-charge of the upcoming state elections in Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

So far Sharad Pawar had not given any important responsibility to his nephew Ajit Pawar. This had led some dissension and Ajit has been unhappy. It was felt that today's announcement would set the house in order but as Sharad Pawar did not give any responsibility to him after appointing him as the working president. Unhappy with this development Ajit eft the venue without comments.