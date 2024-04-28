'Shehzada insulted Indian kings and emperors but forgot Aurangzeb's atrocities', PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over his recent remark that Rajas and Maharajas used to be "land grabbers", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress leader of playing appeasement politics and forgetting the atrocities committed by the likes of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who destroyed hundreds of temples.

"Congress' shehzada says that the kings and emperors of India were tyrants, they snatched the land of the poor. He insulted personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Chennamma. Their governance, their patriotism still inspires all of us," said PM Modi while addressing a huge public rally in Karnataka's Belagavi.

"The remark of the Congress' shehzaada is a carefully-crafted statement for appeasement. They mentioned Rajas and Maharajas, but they don't even mention the atrocities committed by the nizams-nawabs, and sultans in Indian history. The Congress does not remember the atrocities of Aurangzeb who destroyed hundreds of our temples, desecrated them," he added.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the "mentality of appeasement" of the Congress party is now "openly visible" which is also reflected in the party's manifesto.

"Could Banaras Hindu University have been established without the king of Banaras? Did Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar not rebuild temples and protect our places of worship? These were the great kings who recognised the talent of Dr. Babasaheb and sent him abroad to study. The Congress does not see their contribution," he said.

Asserting that the Congress "gets perturbed by every single developmental stride that India makes, PM Modi slammed the party-led INDIA bloc for misleading citizens on several issues.

"The Congress lied about HAL. The Congress opposed the Made in India Covid vaccine during the pandemic. And the Congress attempted to defame India's democracy worldwide under the pretext of EVM and then the Supreme Court gave them a resounding slap. Congress leaders who lied about EVM should apologise to the nation," PM Modi told the huge gathering.