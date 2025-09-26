Shreemayee playing victim card: BJD

Bhubaneswar: A day after suspending its firebrand woman leader Shreemayee Mishra for alleged anti-party activities, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday termed her a “habitual liar”. Addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhavan, Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) president Snehangini Chhuria and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused Shreemayee of misleading the public with false claims.

“The BJD is one of the most successful regional political parties in India. Under the leadership of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the party has been bringing transformation across multiple sectors. More than one crore people have taken membership, a party known for its discipline,” Chhuria said. She said when discipline is breached, appropriate action is taken. Three BJD members, including Shreemayee, were suspended on grounds of anti-party activities on Tuesday. “Shreemayee Mishra claimed that she has not been in the party for the past one year, which is actually a blatant lie. She has regularly attended party programmes, delivered speeches, and praised the leadership. She has also been entrusted with various responsibilities at different times. Never before did she state that she was outside the party. Only after suspension she made such misleading remarks, which confirms her habitual dishonesty,” Chhuria said.

Chhuria also alleged that Shreemayee has been playing the “victim card” in order to mislead people.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Shreemayee said, “I have never compromised on my self-esteem and self-pride, nor will I do so in the future. As I have not renewed my membership of the party for the past one year, my suspension from it will help people to laugh.”