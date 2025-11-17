  1. Home
Silver Price Today in India: 17 Nov 2025 Latest Update

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 4:52 PM IST
Silver Price Today in India: 17 Nov 2025 Latest Update
Silver price in India today is ₹167 per gram and ₹1,67,000 per kg, down by ₹2 and ₹2,000.

The price fell by ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram from yesterday.

Silver prices change based on global markets and the rupee–dollar rate.

If the rupee becomes weak, silver becomes more expensive.

Price Change Today

1 gram: down by ₹2

10 grams: down by ₹20

100 grams: down by ₹200

1 kg: down by ₹2,000

Silver Rates in Cities

Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: ₹1,730 for 10 grams

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara: ₹1,670 for 10 grams

Silver Trend (Last 10 Days)

Highest price: ₹1,73,100 on Nov 14

Lowest price: ₹1,52,500 on Nov 8 and 9

Today’s price: ₹1,67,000

Silver moved up and down many times this week.

