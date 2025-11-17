Silver Price Today in India: 17 Nov 2025 Latest Update
Silver price in India today is ₹167 per gram and ₹1,67,000 per kg, down by ₹2 and ₹2,000.
The price fell by ₹2 per gram and ₹2,000 per kilogram from yesterday.
Silver prices change based on global markets and the rupee–dollar rate.
If the rupee becomes weak, silver becomes more expensive.
Price Change Today
1 gram: down by ₹2
10 grams: down by ₹20
100 grams: down by ₹200
1 kg: down by ₹2,000
Silver Rates in Cities
Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala: ₹1,730 for 10 grams
Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara: ₹1,670 for 10 grams
Silver Trend (Last 10 Days)
Highest price: ₹1,73,100 on Nov 14
Lowest price: ₹1,52,500 on Nov 8 and 9
Today’s price: ₹1,67,000
Silver moved up and down many times this week.