Snowfall in higher reaches of J&K

Srinagar: Snowfall started in the higher reaches as light rain lashed the plains in J&K on Sunday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast widespread rain and snow in the union territory from Sunday till Wednesday.

Srinagar had 5.8, Gulmarg minus 1.4 and Pahalgam 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 1.5 and Kargil 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13, Katra 11.8, Batote 8.1, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 7 as the minimum temperature.

