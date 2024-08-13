SOA ranked 14th in NIRF placings

Bhubaneswar: Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University here has been ranked 14th in the country in the National InstitutionalRanking Framework (NIRF) placings for 2024 which were announced by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

The SOA has moved up one place this year from the 15th rank it occupied lastyear in the university category. The 9th edition of the NIRF rankings were releasedby Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

The university also moved up two places in the overall category to beplaced 24th in the country in the latest ranking. The SOA has continuously found place in the list of top 25 institutions of higher

learning in the country for nine years since the inception of the NIRF rankings bythe Ministry of Education in 2016. Of these, SOA had been ranked within the top20 universities in the country on seven occasions.

The Deemed to be University also improved its rank in engineering going upone place from 27th last year to 26th this time while it held on to its 9th rankobtained last year in dental sciences. In medical sciences, SOA has been ranked21st in the country and 9th in law this time. In management sciences, the universityhas been ranked 62nd while in research it is placed 50th.