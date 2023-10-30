Soil from fallen soldiers’ birthplaces carried to Delhi

Dehradun: A group of volunteers carrying urns containing the soil and saplings from the birthplaces of the fallen soldiers from Uttarakhand reached Delhi on Sunday as part of the countrywide ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, an official press release said.

The group was received ceremoniously amid religious rituals by the Uttarakhand government representatives and its resident commissioner in Delhi Ajay Mishra.

More than 190 volunteers from 101 civic bodies of Uttarakhand and 166 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra are participating in the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’.

It is being conducted countrywide as part of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to immortalise the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers for their motherland by depositing the soil of their birthplaces at Shaheed Smarak.

An Amrit Vatika (garden) is to be developed at Delhi’s National War Memorial with the soil and saplings brought in 7500 urns from all over the country, the release added.