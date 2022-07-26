Somnath Mishra deserves Padma award posthumously

Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, in collaboration with the local chapter of its Alumni Association, has observed a 'shradhanjali sabha' in memory of its past principal, Prof. Somnath Misra under the guidance of Bharat Bhusan Mohanty, a senior alumni of the 1969 class and former executive director. Rourkela Steel Plant.

Prof. Mishra, an illustrious educationist and an internationally acclaimed metallurgist, had taken over the helm of REC, Rourkela. at a young age of 38 in 1974. During his tenure of 22 years, he had steered the college to glorious heights, paving the way for further ascendance.

With an outstanding academic career, standing first class first throughout; as best graduate gold medallist in BSc in 1956 from Ravenshaw College and DII.Sc in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Science, he pursued masters and doctoral study in metallurgical and materials science in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the no 1 university in the world.

After being awarded Sc. D In 1964, he had a stint for one year as nuclear physicist in Union Carbide. After gaining experience in this leading American Industry, he returned to serve his mother land and joined the Banaras Hindu University as reader in metallurgy. He was the youngest at 34, to be elevated to the position of professor and then to adorn the position of the principal of REC at 38.

A visionary, he was instrumental in installing a fourth generation VAX 11/780 computer in 1980 in Rourkela, first among RECs and fourthh in the country. Also, it was his effort that REC-R was the first among RECs to institute courses in MCA (1981), Computer Science & Engineering and a Centre for Computer Literacy and Awareness Studies in Schools (Class project – 1983).

In REC-R he introduced courses in emerging fields like, water resource centre, bachelor courses in mining engineering, ceramic engineering, applied electronics and instrumentation, masters courses in coal chemical & fertilizer, slow- paced masters course in mechanical, electrical and metallurgical engineering for in- service engineers.

After superannuation, he settled in Rourkela, for paying back to his 'Karma Bhumi', which had given him encouragement for fulfilment of his actualisation needs. With awards and accolades galore and zeal to serve the society, he became the pride of the city.

He belongs to a highly respected religious family of Puri. For ages, his ancestors and even present generation are Deva Baidya. When Lord Jagannath is quarantined for two weeks after contracting fever on Snana Purnima day, it is his family that supplies the Ayurvediya Medicines (Modaks). His grandfather Baidyaratna Maguni Brahma Misra was offered by Malviyajee to head the Ayurvedic Department Of BHU, but he begged for an excuse stating that he would not leave Puri.

Prof Mishra served BHU as a token, to make amends for his grandfather's declining Malaviyajee's request. Interestingly, he was a great admirer of Lord Jagannath. On Bahuda Yatra Day he departed for heavenly abode.

He had not only elevated REC-R to enviable height, but also, he loved Rourkela and Rourkellites from the core of his heart, which was appreciated and recognised by way of felicitations organised by different organisations. Therefore, a Shradhanjali sabha attended by a large cross section of the city.

While Director I/c Rourkela Steel Plant Atanu Bhownik lit the lamp Director of NIT, paid glowing tributes recounting the contributions of Prof Misra and that he, metaphorically speaking, is following the footsteps of Prof Misra.

Among the speakers were:Bimal Kumar Bisi, chairman, the local chapter of Alumni Association, Satchidananda Misra, nephew of Prof Misra, Dr P C Mohapatra,eminent surgeon, Prof H B Nayak, Abhay Das, social worker and former Sr GM of RSP.

Kunja Bihari Rout, poet, offered tribute through a song composed by him. Hundreds of representatives from different organisations of Rourkela and many eminent citizens demanded a civilian award posthumously by the Union government.