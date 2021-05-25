Speed up pandemic benefits to migrants, Supreme Court tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the process of registration of migrant workers is "very slow" and it must be expedited so that benefit of various schemes can be extended to them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The apex court observed it is "not happy" with the efforts of the Centre as well as the states on the issue of registration of unorganised workers. While stressing on the need to register migrant as well as unorganised workers, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah said the benefit of schemes meant for them can be extended after they are identified and registered by authorities. "The process of registration is very slow. We are not happy with the efforts undertaken by the Centre and states on registration of unorganised workers," the bench said.

The top court said the government must ensure that benefit of schemes reach the beneficiaries, including migrant workers, and the process must be monitored and supervised.

The apex court was hearing an application filed by three activists who have sought directions to the Centre and states to ensure food security, cash transfers, transport facilities and other welfare measures for migrant workers.