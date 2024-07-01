Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram

On Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 fishermen and seized four boats for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, leading to protests in Rameswaram. The families of the detained fishermen staged demonstrations by standing in seawater and blocking roads.

These protests disrupted traffic on Pamban Road for nearly an hour.

“Release our fishermen immediately. We are already struggling with our country's boats facing rough seas. Five families have lost their livelihoods due to the arrest," said protester Arokiya Mary.

Approximately 50 fishermen had departed from the port and were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Navy surrounded them and arrested 25. Following an initial investigation, the arrested fishermen were handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department authorities.

Authorities held discussions with the protesters, assuring them of the fishermen's release, which led to a temporary suspension of the protest.

The arrests occurred just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to secure the release of all fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Government records show that over 150 fishermen have been arrested in Lankan waters so far this year, a significant decline from 2014 when over 800 fishermen were detained.