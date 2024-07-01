Live
- Eradication of child labor through Operation Muskan-X: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- If I want somebody to take a catch for my life, it will be Surya, says Biju George on the sensational catch
- Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff
- Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament
- Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station
- DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day
- Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM
Just In
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 fishermen for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, prompting protests in Rameswaram.
- Families of the detained fishermen staged demonstrations, demanding their immediate release.
On Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 25 fishermen and seized four boats for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, leading to protests in Rameswaram. The families of the detained fishermen staged demonstrations by standing in seawater and blocking roads.
These protests disrupted traffic on Pamban Road for nearly an hour.
“Release our fishermen immediately. We are already struggling with our country's boats facing rough seas. Five families have lost their livelihoods due to the arrest," said protester Arokiya Mary.
Approximately 50 fishermen had departed from the port and were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Navy surrounded them and arrested 25. Following an initial investigation, the arrested fishermen were handed over to Jaffna Fisheries Department authorities.
Authorities held discussions with the protesters, assuring them of the fishermen's release, which led to a temporary suspension of the protest.
The arrests occurred just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to secure the release of all fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Government records show that over 150 fishermen have been arrested in Lankan waters so far this year, a significant decline from 2014 when over 800 fishermen were detained.