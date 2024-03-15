Live
Start 'One Nation, One Election' from J&K: Omar Abdullah
Srinagar: National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the idea of "One Nation, One Election" should be put into practice from J&K.
Asked by media persons in an interaction here if he had any "expectations" from the Election Commission which is slated to announce the poll dates on Saturday, he said that he had none.
"J&K has been without an election for nearly 10 years now. Let the Election Commission play its role and announce simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections here," he said.
He also said that former President Ram Nath Kovind, who headed the commission on 'One Nation, One Election', had given recommendations in its favour, and "if this idea cannot be put to practice in J&K, then the very idea will prove to be a sham".
Asked about the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), he said that he does not belong to the PAGD, but to the National Conference only.
"If you expect that announcement from (NC chief) Dr Farooq (Abdullah) Sahib, then better put this question to him," he retorted.
He refused to give any date when the NC would announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. "We will do it when we want to," he curtly replied.
Omar Abdullah also hoped for peace and prosperity and wished God forgives the sins of humans during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.