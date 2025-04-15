States cannot refuse to implement Waqf law: BJP

New Delhi: States cannot refuse to implement the Waqf Amendment Act, the BJP asserted on Monday citing constitutional provisions, and slammed the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents over their continued opposition to the law.

The assertions came after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA and state minister Hafizul Hassan reportedly said that, to him, Sharia came first and then the Constitution, while Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed the law would not be implemented in the state.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also said the Act would not be implemented in West Bengal. Asked for comment, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described their stance on the issue as "a matter of serious concern" and said they made it clear with their remarks that the Constitution would be in danger if their parties continued to remain in power.

He also termed their remarks an insult to BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. "We want to make it clear that after the 73rd and the 74th amendments in the Constitution, powers of the Centre, state and district-level governments are clearly defined ," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.