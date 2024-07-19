Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor

Live
Nearly four years after the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was divided into two units -- Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation -- Greater Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar said on Friday that there is a strong possibility of the two bodies merging into one.
Speaking to IANS, Somya Gurjar said, “I was quite happy to become Mayor three years back, however, I was sad to see Jaipur being divided into two corporations that are Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage.”
"Soon after the BJP government came to power, I spoke to the concerned ministers and requested if the two corporations can be merged and they have given possible feedback in this regard.”
So I am quite confident that the two corporations will be merged soon, she told IANS.
Somya accused the former Congress government of dividing the city following a policy of appeasement and said that it was done for vote bank politics.
While Jaipur Greater has 150 wards, Jaipur Heritage has 100 wards, Also, one ward was made with a 2000 population in Heritage while another ward was made with a 12000 population. So imagine the difference, she said.
If the two corporations are merged, we are ready to leave our positions and give up our remaining tenure, she said.