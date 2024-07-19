  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor

Strong possibility of 2 Jaipur municipal bodies merging into one: Mayor
x
Highlights

Nearly four years after the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was divided into two units -- Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation -- Greater Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar said on Friday that there is a strong possibility of the two bodies merging into one.

Jaipur: Nearly four years after the Jaipur Municipal Corporation was divided into two units -- Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation -- Greater Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar said on Friday that there is a strong possibility of the two bodies merging into one.

Speaking to IANS, Somya Gurjar said, “I was quite happy to become Mayor three years back, however, I was sad to see Jaipur being divided into two corporations that are Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage.”

"Soon after the BJP government came to power, I spoke to the concerned ministers and requested if the two corporations can be merged and they have given possible feedback in this regard.”

So I am quite confident that the two corporations will be merged soon, she told IANS.

Somya accused the former Congress government of dividing the city following a policy of appeasement and said that it was done for vote bank politics.

While Jaipur Greater has 150 wards, Jaipur Heritage has 100 wards, Also, one ward was made with a 2000 population in Heritage while another ward was made with a 12000 population. So imagine the difference, she said.

If the two corporations are merged, we are ready to leave our positions and give up our remaining tenure, she said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X