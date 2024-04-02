Strong-willed govt can send corrupt people and mafias to jail: Yogi Adityanath

Pilibhit (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that this election is about corruption versus zero tolerance and that a strong government is required to ensure that jails are reserved for corrupt individuals and the mafia.

This work can only be done under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

Addressing the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan organised in Pilibhit, the Chief Minister said: “Prior to 2014, the nation was plagued with mistrust and chaos. However, since 2014, there has been a transformative shift in India's landscape. Presently, the world witnesses a new India, committed to ensuring security, prosperity, youth employment, and trust among its citizens.”

He further said: “Our generation considers itself fortunate because we have seen a changing India. Before 2014, the common people had lost faith in the government, and politicians. In such circumstances, global esteem for Indians had diminished. It was a time when our farmers were resorting to suicide, and the youth were forced to migrate. Extremism and Maoism were dominant in the country.”

Highlighting the transformation post-2014, the Chief Minister said: "Today, the world witnesses a new India. The nation's prestige has soared globally. People now proudly proclaim their Indian identity, under the leadership of the world-renowned Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He further emphasised that today's youth are not migrating but rather venturing into entrepreneurship by establishing their own startups. Moreover, daughters are feeling secure and contributing significantly to India's security by joining as fighter pilots.

He said that Indians are proudly gaining respect in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the complete eradication of terrorism in Kashmir, extremism, and Maosim in the North-Eastern states, resulting in a safer environment across the nation.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has seen a decline in criminal activities, providing a safer space for daughters and businessmen. He also mentioned the successful management of curfews while ensuring the continuation of cultural events like the Kanwar Yatra.

He mentioned that in Pilibhit, electric fencing has been installed around farmers' lands situated amidst forests to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Moreover, the state government has introduced compensation measures for farmers affected by wildlife conflicts by integrating the loss of lives in the disaster category.