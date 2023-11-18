Student Protest in Vijayapura Demands Hostel Improvements: Authorities Pledge Action

Vijayapura : The students staged protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's residence in Ambedkar Circle on Friday night , led by students from the BCM hostel under the banner of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishad, demanding the fulfillment of several grievances.

The students voiced their concerns over alleged discrepancies in the food supply within the hostel premises, citing issues with the cooking staff's practices. The protest intensified as the students claimed that the kitchen helper failed to respond adequately to their grievances, prompting them to insist on the immediate presence of the Deputy Commissioner. The Dalit Vidyarthi Parishad played a crucial role in orchestrating the protest, bringing attention to the students' demands. Their collective efforts culminated in the arrival of BCM officials at the protest site, who engaged with the demonstrators. In response to the students' concerns, the officials assured swift action against those responsible for the alleged lapses and pledged to resolve the ongoing issues.



As the authorities committed to addressing the grievances raised by the protesting students, the demonstration was called off, marking a temporary resolution to the tensions that had unfolded in front of the Deputy Commissioner's house. The incident sheds light on the challenges faced by students in the BCM hostel and the role of advocacy groups in voicing concerns and seeking redressal from the authorities.

