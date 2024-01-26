Live
Students will play key role in building new Odisha: CM
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated 286 State-run schools that have been “transformed” with new amenities. These schools are spread over six districts — 80 in Khurda, 75 in Nayagarh, 54 in Nabarangpur, 53 in Puri, 14 in Sonepur and 10 in Boudh.
Under the initiative, the schools get internet connections, smart classrooms, libraries and labs, among others. The Chief Minister said the State government has taken up “transformation” of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government’s efforts to build a strong and new Odisha. He said students will play a key role in building a new Odisha.
Maintaining that the schools play an important role in deciding the future of any race, Naveen said that was why his government was giving importance to their transformation.
These 286 schools were among the 1,794 schools that were taken up in the fourth phase of the project. In the earlier three phases, 6,883 schools underwent developmental changes.