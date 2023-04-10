Supreme Court refuses to entertain 2 petitions on Agnipath

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed two pleas challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, saying candidates who got selected in recruitment drives like rallies before the launch of the short-term service scheme don't have a vested right to appointment.

The top court dismissed two separate pleas filed by Gopal Krishan and others and another by advocate ML Sharma against the high court verdict. The bench, however, posted a third fresh plea related to recruitment in the Indian Air Force (IAF) prior to the launch of the Agnipath scheme for hearing on April 17. It asked the Centre to file its response to the third plea related to recruitment in the IAF. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, "Sorry, we would not like to interfere with the high court verdict. The high court had dealt with all the aspects."

At the outset, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some of the candidates aspiring for jobs in the IAF, said the petitioners were put on the provisional select list and they had cleared the written examination and undergone physical and medical tests. "The government kept on saying that they will be given appointment letters which were being delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Petitioners did not join paramilitary forces as they were waiting for a letter from the IAF,'' Bhushan said, adding for three years the candidates had to wait and wait for their appointment letters. He called it a fit case for application of the doctrine of promissory estoppel (the doctrine prevents the promisor or enterprise from going back on promise).

The bench told Bhushan, "This is not a contract and moreover the doctrine of promissory estoppel is subject to the overarching public interest." It said the court is not going to nullify the subsequent recruitment of candidates under the scheme and cancellation of the earlier process of recruitment cannot be termed as arbitrary.