Live
- SP directs the students to set goals and pursue them
- Cyber security company CyberArk acquires Venafi for $1.54 billion
- 20 IS suspects detained in Turkey
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking directions to medical professionals to reveal side effects of medicines
- PM Modi tears into Naveen Patnaik-led BJD govt in Odisha rally
- President Abinader re-elected in Dominican Republic
- Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to cast her vote by postal ballot
- Vasco da Gama’s Historic Voyage to India
- Oil India posts 17 pc jump in Q4 net profit
- Iran President Raisi's death: India declares one day state mourning on Tuesday
Just In
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to cast her vote by postal ballot
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to exercise her right to vote through postal ballot in the ongoing 2024 general elections.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to exercise her right to vote through postal ballot in the ongoing 2024 general elections.
A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said that the petition has turned infructuous in view of the EVM voting held on May 7 in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur constituency.
The plea, filed through advocate Pranav Sachdeva, said that the petitioner, who is suffering from severe osteoarthritis in both knees and therefore unable to stand or move, and also having been bedridden for the last 3 months, should be allowed to cast her vote by postal ballot.
In an order passed on May 6, a bench of Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey of the Chhattisgarh High Court rejected the application for interim relief, saying that issuance and collection of a postal ballot cannot be completed within 24 hours.
The special leave petition said that the impugned order passed by the high court was "erroneous" because it closed the right to vote of a 78-year-old