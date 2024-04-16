Supreme Court To Review Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Less than seven weeks remain until the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and today the Supreme Court will review Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case related to Delhi's now-defunct liquor policy.

The move to the Supreme Court follows a recent denial of relief by the Delhi High Court, which stated that the central investigative agency had presented evidence suggesting Kejriwal's involvement in formulating the policy and allegedly seeking kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore.

Following the high court's decision, Kejriwal promptly turned to the Supreme Court for recourse. However, an immediate hearing was not granted due to the court's closure for Eid and the subsequent weekend. Today, a bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear Kejriwal's petition at approximately 10:30 am.



In his appeal against the high court's ruling, Kejriwal contends that his arrest amid the election season was driven by ulterior motives. He characterizes his detention as an unprecedented assault on democratic principles, emphasizing the importance of free and fair elections and federalism.



Kejriwal's arrest marks the third instance of a senior AAP figure being apprehended in connection to the case, following the earlier arrests of his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Singh has since been released on bail.



The Enforcement Directorate's probe stems from a 2022 CBI case regarding alleged irregularities in the excise policy, prompted by a complaint from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The investigation suggests that AAP leaders orchestrated a scheme during the formulation of the liquor policy, leaving deliberate loopholes to benefit select licensees. The policy was revoked nine months later amid corruption allegations and political controversy.



AAP has vehemently denied the accusations against its members, highlighting that no illicit funds were discovered during ED raids. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has condemned the situation as a political conspiracy, alleging pressure on witnesses to align with ED's narrative.

