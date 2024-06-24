Supreme Court Will Likely To Hear Delhi Chief Minister's Bail Plea Case Today

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Sunday, contesting the Delhi High Court's stay of his bail proceedings. Today, the matter is probably going to be heard by a vacation bench of the top court. The Delhi High Court on Friday temporarily stayed the bail order that had been previously issued by the trial court in the money laundering case related to the liquor policy scam.



Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Thursday. The bail bond, which amounted to one lakh rupees, was to be presented to the duty judge the next day. In order to fight the order in a higher court, the ED requested a stay of the order and requested that the court grant them 48 hours to sign the bail bond. This resulted in the stay order.

Furthermore, Kejriwal was also served with a notice by the Delhi High Court requesting his answer to the Enforcement Directorate's appeal of the trial court's June 20 bail decision. The court also stated that it would be delaying the order for two to three days in order to examine the complete file.