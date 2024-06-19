Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker

Bhubaneswar: Surama Padhy, the BJP MLA from Ranpur, on Wednesday filed her nomination paper for the election to the post of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the BJP Legislature Party had unanimously decided on Padhy’s name for the post of Speaker.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida, Padhy filed her nomination before Odisha Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satpathy.

Padhy will become the second woman Speaker of the State after Pramila Mallik of the BJD. Mallik was the Speaker in the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Padhy is possibly the lone candidate in the fray for the Speaker's election as the Opposition BJD has not fielded any candidate against her. She is likely to be declared as the Speaker of the 17th OLA on Thursday.