Swadeshi Utsav 2025: CM urges Indians to build global credibility for brands
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Swadeshi Utsav 2025 on Thursday, emphasizing that the Swadeshi movement remains one of the most powerful means to strengthen India’s global identity.
She said that from the struggle for independence to the present day, Swadeshi has symbolized India’s self-reliance and cultural pride.
Speaking at the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Gupta highlighted the importance of promoting Indian-made products and technologies across all sectors.
“When the Prime Minister talks about ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Swadeshi,’ he refers not just to small businesses but to defense, technology, healthcare, and education as well,” she said.
The Chief Minister noted that India should not only produce everything it needs domestically but also aim to become a global supplier. “We often rely on foreign brands, but now it’s time to build the credibility of Indian brands so that the world recognizes and uses them,” she added.