Tamil Nadu CM Urges NEET Aspirants To Embrace Confidence Amid Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin issued an impassioned plea on Monday to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants, urging them to resist thoughts of self-harm and instead approach life with confidence. This appeal came in the wake of an alleged suicide by a medical aspirant. Stalin expressed his belief that with the forthcoming political changes, the barriers associated with NEET would crumble. He indicated that those opposing the state's anti-NEET bill would lose significance.



In a statement, Stalin conveyed his deep condolences for the deaths of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar, who also reportedly died by suicide. He emphasized that these tragic incidents should mark the end of such sacrifices due to NEET. Jagatheeswaran, a student from Chromepet, attempted to clear the entrance test but unfortunately did not succeed, leading to his death by hanging. Stalin admitted that consoling their grieving family was a difficult task.

Stalin pointed out that Jagatheeswaran's father, Selvasekhar, also took his own life the following day. The Chief Minister expressed his inability to offer solace to their family and friends. He highlighted the ambitions of Jagatheeswaran's parents to see him succeed as a medical doctor, but these dreams were shattered due to the tragic impact of the NEET exam.

Over the past few years, the state has witnessed a series of alleged NEET-related suicides. Stalin passionately implored students not to consider taking their own lives under any circumstances. He assured them that the obstacle posed by NEET would be eliminated, as the state government was actively pursuing legal initiatives in this direction.

Recalling Assembly resolutions advocating for NEET exemption in Tamil Nadu, Stalin mentioned that the Governor returned the first resolution and forwarded the second to the President for approval. He inferred that the Governor, Ravi, might be inclined to shelve the bill. Stalin critiqued the costly nature of the NEET exam, asserting that it favored affluent students while hindering those with limited financial means.

Stalin argued that despite this, the state government introduced a 7.5 percent reservation for economically disadvantaged students from government schools in medical colleges. However, he accused the Governor of being uncooperative and influenced by coaching centers, implying that he was obstructing this initiative.

Criticizing Governor Ravi's actions, Stalin suggested that he was improperly influencing students by organizing sessions at the Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister stated that the Governor's statements about not signing the NEET exemption bill were irrelevant, as the decision rested with the President. Stalin maintained that the Governor's behavior demonstrated a lack of compassion for human life, as exemplified by the tragic deaths of Jagatheeswaran and his father.

Stalin concluded his statement by assuring students of a promising future and encouraging them to have self-confidence. He implored them to refrain from harboring any thoughts of self-harm. Jagatheeswaran, aged 19, reportedly hung himself on Saturday, while his father took the same drastic step the following day due to the unbearable grief.