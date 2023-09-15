Tamil Nadu Tightens Border Screening Amid Nipah Virus Concerns In Kerala

In response to two reported Nipah virus deaths in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has taken precautionary measures to enhance screening along its border areas.



The Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, announced on Wednesday that although there is no immediate threat to Tamil Nadu, they are closely monitoring regions bordering Kerala due to a few cases detected in the neighboring state.

Subramanian stated that there are six districts located along the Kerala border, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi. He added authorities will conduct fever checks for individuals entering the state from Kerala. Adequate measures are in place to provide treatment for individuals displaying symptoms during these checks. There is no need for panic.

Since Wednesday morning, the health department in the Kanniyakumari district has been actively conducting fever checks for travelers arriving from Kerala through various modes of transportation.

District Collector PN Sridhar explained that a team of officials, including health inspectors, local government officials, and police, has been deployed to conduct these checks. Checkpoints have been established at five locations, such as Kaliyakavalai, Pazhugal, Netta, Kozhivilai, and Kakkavilai. Officials will assess commuters for any signs of illness, and those with fever symptoms will be directed to receive treatment at hospitals. Local government and private hospitals have been instructed to notify district health officials if any fever cases are identified.

Furthermore, local government workers have been tasked with creating a list of individuals who frequently travel between Kerala and Kanniyakumari for work.

It's worth noting that Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a meeting on Tuesday involving health department officials and other stakeholders to discuss preventive measures necessary to contain the spread of water-borne diseases, particularly with the onset of the northeast monsoon.