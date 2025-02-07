Live
Tech education key to progress: Guv
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday asserted that technical education has always been a key driver of progress and it is now more crucial than ever.
Rourkela: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday asserted that technical education has always been a key driver of progress and it is now more crucial than ever.
Addressing students and faculty members at the 11th convocation of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) here, the Governor said, “This convocation marks not only the culmination of an academic journey but also the beginning of a new chapter filled with aspirations, challenges and responsibilities.” Kambhampati underscored India’s advancements in semiconductor technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and space research, citing projects such as Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and Aditya-L1.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance through initiatives such as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Commending BPUT’s adoption of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he stressed the importance of industry-academia collaboration in enhancing research, skill development and employability. He urged graduates to be resilient, innovative and socially responsible while contributing to India’s technological and economic growth.
“We stand at the crossroads of a rapidly transforming world where technology is redefining industries, economies and societies. Our nation’s strides in emerging technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and chip design reflect our commitment to technological sovereignty,” he added.