Live
Just In
Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Rajouri
A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Budhal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, police said.
Jammu: A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Budhal area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, police said.
Police said based on a specific information, a joint operation was launched by Rajouri police, army, and CRPF in the general area of Behrote top in the morning.
As the security personnel were moving towards the target house, the terrorist started firing on them from inside," police said.
"The exchange of fire continued for some time and during the ensuing operation, one terrorist was killed. An amount of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the site."
Police said the area has been cordoned off for searches and the identity of the killed terrorist is being ascertained.