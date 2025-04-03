The Waqf (Amendment) Bill feels like a legal cover for bulldozers: Manoj Jha

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Manoj Jha on Thursday strongly criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, questioning both its intent and timing.

Participating in the debate on the legislation in the upper house, Jha said: "Every now and then, something is being ‘discovered’ under old mosques. Look at the atmosphere in the country right now -- there are talks of economic boycotts, challenges to the Places of Worship Act, and now this bill. In such an environment, both the draft and the intent of your bill are bound to be questioned."

Jha further alleged that the bill appears to be a pretext for targeting religious properties, saying: "At times, one feels that this bill is merely a legal cover for bulldozers."

"Winning a massive majority in elections does not guarantee wisdom. You often assume that because you have the numbers, you also have all the wisdom. That is not the case,” he said.

Raising concerns about increasing divisions in society, Jha said, “Why are there constant disputes over food, clothing, jewellery, language, and worship? We have developed a habit of marginalizing people, and this trend continues unchecked."

He emphasised the historical coexistence of communities, stating: "Hindus in this country are used to Muslims, and Muslims are used to Hindus. Christians and Sikhs, too, have lived alongside both. Do not try to disrupt these centuries-old habits."

The Rajya Sabha is discussing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Both the treasury and opposition benches locked horns over the Bill.

Earlier, after introducing the Bill in the Upper House, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed allegations that the Bill would harm Muslim interests. He asserted that non-Muslims cannot interfere in the Waqf affairs as its management and beneficiaries would be only Muslims.



