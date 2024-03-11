Thiruvananthapuram Int'l Airport run by Adani Group recognised as best airport at arrivals globally

Thiruvananthapuram : The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport run by the Adani Group has been recognised as the best airport at arrivals globally at the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport shares the honour with two other airports -- the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, and the Zayed International Airport (Terminal A) in Abu Dhabi.

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport’s commitment to providing outstanding customer experience.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. This adds as a feather in the cap for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless travel experience for the passengers,” said a release issued by the airport.



The ACI said that the ASQ Programme, developed in partnership with leading travel technology company Amadeus, stands out as the preeminent airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme globally.



According to ACI, unlike other programmes in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to the travellers at the airport, capturing their satisfaction levels.



The surveys covered over 30 performance indicators across the key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures, shopping, and dining offerings.



“From the east to the west, airports in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Republic of Korea, China, India, Oman, the UAE and Jordan have excelled in providing best-in-class service to their customers.



"Although the Asia-Pacific region has been the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic, airports in the region have invested significantly in technology, human resources, and infrastructure to ensure that passengers continue to have a memorable and seamless experience,” said Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East.

