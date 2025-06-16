This reflects India's rising stature on global stage: HM Shah on PM Modi getting Cyprus's highest civilian award

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being honoured with Cyprus's highest civilian award, calling it an acknowledgement of his leadership and India's growing diplomatic standing worldwide.

“Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with Cyprus's highest civilian award, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III,” said HM Shah in a post on X.

Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being conferred with Cyprus's highest civilian award, the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III.’This reflects the continuously rising stature of India on the global stage. This is the 21st international award given to our PM,… pic.twitter.com/UbG6OwuSOW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2025

“This reflects the continuously rising stature of India on the global stage. This is the 21st international award given to our PM, making him one of the most decorated leaders in India’s history,” he said.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Cyprus for conferring upon me ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III.’This isn’t my honour. It is an honour for 140 crore Indians. I dedicate this award to the everlasting friendship between India and… pic.twitter.com/Q9p7LQGNfq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2025

HM Shah said such honours not only acknowledge his leadership but also strengthen India's diplomatic standing worldwide.

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya praised PM Modi's growing international popularity and described his 23 Global Honours as a reflection of the country’s global ascent.

Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, took to social media to celebrate PM Modi’s latest honour and said, “No Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact.”

“This is not just about one leader -- it reflects the rise of India’s economic strength, strategic clarity, and diplomatic assertiveness on the world stage. And none of it would have been possible without the unwavering trust that 140 crore Indians have placed in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he wrote on X.

Malviya also reflected upon the shift in the country’s diplomacy that has forced the world to acknowledge its potential.

“For the first time, India’s foreign policy is unapologetically India First — clear-headed, confident, and consistent. The world is not just watching; it is acknowledging and respecting this new India,” he wrote.

Starting from 2016, Malviya listed the 23 global honours conferred on PM Modi over the past decade. From the Saudi Arabia’s Order of King Abdulazis in 2016 to the UAE’s Order of Zayed Award in 2019, the BJP leader also highlighted the 2020 US government’s Legion of Merit awarded to PM Modi.

The list of PM Modi’s Global Honours also included Bhutan’s Order of the Druk Gyalpo in 2021 and Egypt’s Order of the Nile, France’s Grand Cross of the Legion and Greece’s Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, all awarded in 2023.

Malviya’s list of PM Modi’s Honours received last year included Russia’s Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, Kuwait’s The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer and awards given by Guyana, Barbados, Nigeria and Dominica.