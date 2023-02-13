'Those who work for Modi will become Governors': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre's decision to appoint former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore shared the news and said, " Modi work for Adani...There are who work for Modi who are now Governors." He further asked, "Who works for people then?" The former SC judge was part of several landmark judgments, including the Triple Talaq case, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute and the demonetisation case.

He succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took an indirect jibe at the appointment.

He shared a tweet containing a video from 2012 of the late Arun Jaitley where he said, "Pre-retirement judgments are influenced by post-retirement jobs." Quoting the video, Jairam Ramesh said, "Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure."