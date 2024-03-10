TMC released the list of names of its 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi/Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) released the list of candidates on Sunday for 42 West Bengal seats in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. Despite the INDIA alliance, the TMC will contest elections on its own in all West Bengal seats. Mamata Banerjee, the party's leader, today announced her candidates for 42 seats at Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

In this, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan will be TMC's contender from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. Interestingly, veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary is also contesting from Baharampur. In such a situation, Adhir Ranjan will face Yusuf Pathan of Baharampur. TMC has again made Mahua Moitra its candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee have released the list of candidates for 42 Lok Sabha seats, with Shatrughan Sinha as the TMC's candidate from Asansol. Banerjee announced that the party will contest elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Meghalaya, while talks are underway with Akhilesh Yadav for a single seat in UP.

The announcement of TMC candidates is like a googly for the 'INDIA' alliance, which includes Congress and Trinamool. Trinamool is thought to have given Congress Baharampur and one other seat, but the two parties were unable to reach a consensus on a seat-sharing formula.

The following candidates were elected in the upcoming elections: Cooch Behar (SC)- Jagdish C Basunia, Alipurduar (ST)- Prakash Chik Badaik, Jalpaiguri (SC)- Nirmal Chaudhary Roy, Darjeeling- Gopal Lama , Raiganj- Krishna Kalyani , Balurghat- Biplab Mitra ,Malda North- Prasun Banerjee, Malda South- Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, Jangipur- Khalilur Rahman, Berhampur- Yusuf Pathan, Murshidabad- Abu Taher Khan, Krishnanagar- Mahua Moitra, Ranaghat (SC)- Crown Jewel Officer, Bongaon- Vishwajit Das, Barrackpore- Partha Bhowmik, Dum Dum- Professor Saugata Roy, Barasat- Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Joynagar (SC)- Pratima Mandal, Mathurapur (SC)- Bapi Haldar, Diamond Harbor- Abhishek Banerjee, Jadavpur- Sayoni Ghosh.

Apart from this, Kolkata South (Mala Roy), Kolkata North (Sudeep Bandopadhyay), Howrah (Prasun Banerjee), Uluberia-Sajda Ahmed, Serampore-Kalyan Banerjee, Hooghly- Rachna Banerjee, Arambag (SC)- Mithali Bagh, Tamluk- Debangshu Bhattacharya 31 Kanthi - Fine Fine 32 Ghatal- Deepak Adhikari (Dev),Jhargram (ST)- Kalipada Soren, Medinipur- June Malia,Purulia- Shantiram Mahato,Bankura- Arup Chakraborty,Bishnupur (SC)- Sujata Mandal,Bardhaman Purba (SC)- Dr. Sharmila Sarkar,Bardhaman Durgapur- Kirti Azad,Asansol- Shatrughan Sinha,Bolpur (SC)- Asit Kumar Mal, Birbhum- Shatabdi Roy.

On TMC's announcement of candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh stated that the Indian National Congress has consistently expressed its desire to negotiate a reasonable seat-sharing deal with TMC in West Bengal. Congress has always said that such an agreement should be finalized through negotiations and not through unilateral announcements. Congress always wants the 'INDIA' alliance to fight the BJP together.