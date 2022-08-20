TN Guv R N Ravi calls upon youth to take nation on path of devpt

Vellore: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Friday called upon the youth to strive to take the country on the path of development.

The Governor was addressing the 37th annual convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) as the chief guest. He said

"If India is changing today, it is because of young men and women like you. All that the government is doing is removing the chains that were put on dreams. A couple of years back we hardly had 400 start-ups, but now the number is over 80,000," he said.

According to a press release, the Governor said that the youth should think out of the box, something revolutionary and should not bother about failure. He said every failure would be a lesson for fresh initiative. Ravi said setback does not mean any kind of defeat.

The Governor pointed out that at a time when the world has a great degree of expectations from India, its people cannot afford to be insular or inward looking. He felt that they have a great responsibility towards humanity.

Referring to the India's vaccine exports during the pandemic he said this and initiatives towards shifting to renewable energy resources are some of the best examples of its global role. He further stressed on the need to ensure that the global order is committed to democratic values and human dignity.

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the ceremony. US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin was among those present on the occasion. About 8,168 Undergraduate and Postgraduate students and 215 research graduates, including a 75-year-old TM Venkatesan who got Ph.D from the VIT Business School, received their degrees.