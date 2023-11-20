Tragedy Strikes In Maharashtra: Tug Boat Capsizes In Vaitarna River, Two Missing

The calamity unfolded when the boat found itself in the middle of the river, succumbing to the forces that led to its overturning. As a result, all 20 workers aboard were plunged into the water. Amid the chaos, emergency services were alerted, and a coordinated response was initiated by the police, fire brigade, and district administration.

In the ongoing rescue efforts, 18 workers have been successfully pulled from the water, providing a glimmer of hope in the face of this tragic event. However, the search continues for the remaining two individuals who are still unaccounted for. The collaborative rescue operation extends beyond official channels, involving the active participation of local fishing community members who are contributing their expertise and resources.

The incident underscores the inherent risks associated with construction and transportation activities on water bodies, emphasizing the importance of swift and well-coordinated responses from both local authorities and the community during such emergencies.