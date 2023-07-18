Tragic Murder: Man Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's Jafrabad In Alleged Attack by Girlfriend's Family

According to the police, a 25-year-old man named Salman was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Jafrabad on Monday in an alleged attack orchestrated by the family of a woman with whom he had a relationship. CCTV cameras in the vicinity captured the entire incident, as Salman was reportedly assaulted by the woman's father, Manzoor, and her brothers, resulting in fatal stab wounds to his neck and chest.



Despite the efforts to save him, Salman succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. It is revealed that Salman and the woman had been friends for two years, but her family strongly disapproved of their relationship. Tragically, on Monday, while Salman was riding his motorcycle, he was ambushed by the woman's father, brother Moshin, and another minor sibling.

According to the CCTV footage, Salman was riding his motorcycle along a narrow lane in Jafrabad, accompanied by two other individuals. They were abruptly intercepted by a group of men, allegedly comprising his girlfriend's family members. In a horrifying turn of events, the assailants brandished sharp weapons and ruthlessly stabbed Salman, resulting in his tragic demise. Witnessing the gruesome daylight murder, Salman's two companions fled from the scene.

The Delhi Police have taken immediate action by registering a case and mobilizing teams to locate and apprehend the three accused individuals who are currently evading arrest. The investigation is underway to bring justice to Salman's untimely and brutal killing.