Training aircraft crashes at Guna airstrip in MP, woman pilot injured

Bhopal: A training aircraft crashed at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, and its woman pilot was severely injured, an airport official said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

As per the information, the plane took off from the Sagar region but faced technical glitches. The pilot sought permission for an emergency landing at Guna airstrip, which was permitted, the airport official said.

While the plane was making a landing, it crashed. The woman pilot was rescued immediately and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his shock over this unfortunate incident and said the reason behind the crash is being investigated.

"Worrying news has been received about the crash of a training aircraft flying on the Neemuch-Dhana-Guna sector at Guna airstrip. The female trainee pilot is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The reasons for the accident are being investigated. I pray to God for the swift recovery of the pilot," he said in a Hindi post on X.