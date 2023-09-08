Live
Trinamool office, police station ransacked in Murshidabad after Congress workers clash with cops
Kolkata: Raninagar in West Bengal's Murshidabad district turned into a virtual battlefield on Friday after Congress workers allegedly ransacked the local police station and a party office of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
The angry mob even torched the party office of Trinamool Congress after ransacking it. Four police personnel have been reportedly injured in clashes with the violent mob. Ten persons have been arrested in this connection so far.
It is learnt that on Friday, there was a joint gathering of Congress and CPI(M) at Raninagar to celebrate the victory of the alliance candidate in a zilla parishad seat in the recently-concluded panchayat elections.
State Congress President and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who hails from Murshidabad district, was also present on the occasion.
Local police sources said that tension broke out at the end of the meeting and after Chowdhury had left, when some Congress supporters got engaged in an altercation with the police.
The altercation soon took a serious turn as the Congress supporters got engaged in clashes with the police following which the Raninagar police station and the local Trinamool office were attacked.
Till the time of filing of this report, tension was prevailing in the area. A large police contingent has been deputed there to keep the situation under control.