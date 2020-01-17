TV actress Jayashri attempts suicide in Chennai, condition critical

Chennai: TV actress Jayashri has attempted suicide by swallowing sleeping pills in Chennai. She has been admitted to a private hospital here in the city.

Going into details, Jayashri and her husband Isvar Ragunathan are TV actors. But from the last one and a half years, the are conflicts between them. Over this, Jayashri has also lodged a complaint against her husband at the police station and also with the Chennai police commissioner's office.

In the complaint, she stated that her husband has an illicit affair with another woman and harass her demanding dowry. This case is still under investigation. In this context, Jayashri attempted suicide by swallowing sleeping pills on Wednesday while she was traveling in the car.

When the vehicle reached near Neelankarai beach, Jayashri went into the unconscious state. Immediately, she was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors said that her condition under critical. On the incident, Neelankarai police registered a case and investigating further.