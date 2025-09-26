Two militants arrested in Manipur; huge cache of arms recovered

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested two hardcore militants and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the two militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from Imphal East district on Thursday night.

In a separate operation, the security forces recovered six sophisticated arms and a large cache of ammunition from the foothill of Salungpham Mamang Leikai near Ringpam village under Thoubal district.

The recovered arms included a Self-Loading Rifle with magazine, one carbine with magazine, one rifle, two single-bore action rifles, one single-barreled breech firearm and two Chinese high-explosive hand grenades.

A large cache of different types of ammunition, including sophisticated arms, huge quantities of explosive materials and uniforms of militants were also recovered from the area.

Police suspect that the arms and ammunition were hidden in the area by the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The official said that the security Forces, with the assistance of members of Civil Society Organisation, arrested a drug peddler identified as Meisnam Geetchandra (38) from the Khurai Konsam Leikai area of Imphal East district.

A large quantity of various drugs was recovered from his possession. He said that the security forces have provided escorts to a large number of vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

According to the official, a total of 114 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.

Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant of false videos.

"The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the Central Control Room. Moreover, there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," a police statement said.

The police authority also appealed to the concerned people to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces post immediately.



