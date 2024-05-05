Two youths drown in Kerala's Kollam

Live
Highlights
In a tragic incident, two youths drowned to death in the Kallada river in Kerala's Kollam district on Sunday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Nithin, 21, of Kulanada and Sujin, 20, of Manchaloor.
The incident occurred at the Manakkatu Kadavu near Manchaloor Matam in Pathanapuram of Kollam.
Pathanapuram police told IANS that it was Sujin who began drowning while swimming, and Nithin tried to save him but also fell prey to the strong undercurrents in the Kallada river.
Manchaloor Matom resident Mathew told IANS that the Kallada was dangerous as there were several pits in the riverbed and those not familiar with the river's course had chances of getting drowned.
