Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Tamil Nadu Governor For NEET Opposition, Suggests 'RSS Ravi

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing, criticized Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi for opposing the Bill aimed at eliminating the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in the state. Udhayanidhi suggested that Ravi should consider renaming himself as 'RSS Ravi'.

During a valedictory function at the conclusion of a one-day hunger strike organized by the DMK youth wing and doctors, Udhayanidhi questioned the authority of the Governor, stating, "Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has displayed immense arrogance. Who is he to wield such authority? He isn't RN Ravi, he's RSS Ravi," he remarked.

Udhayanidhi further emphasized that the Governor's role is akin to that of a "postman," whose duty is to transmit matters approved by the state Assembly to the President. He also drew attention to the tragic incident in Chennai where a man's son ended his life after failing the NEET exam twice.

Udhayanidhi blamed the Central government for the NEET aspirant's suicide, labeling it as a "murder." He stressed that his participation in the protest was not as a minister or MLA, but as the brother of the deceased student.

The DMK's student and medical wings organized a state-wide hunger strike in Chennai, protesting against Governor RN Ravi's stance against banning the NEET exam in the state and the Central government. Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK leaders concluded the hunger strike in Chennai on Sunday evening.