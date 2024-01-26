UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen

Kolkata: University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned that as many as 21 universities in West Bengal have defaulted in appointing ombudsmen meant for addressing the grievances of the students’ there.

Among the 21 universities, 17 are state-run while the remaining four are private operating universities.

UGC has not disclosed the names of the universities.

Sources said among 21 universities also include two iconic institutions: University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University (JU).

However, the JU authorities have claimed that there might be some miscommunications regarding the name of the university appearing among the list of defaulters since an ombudsman has already been appointed by the university authorities within the specified date.