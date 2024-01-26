Live
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders
- 10 injured after cruise ship collides with breakwater in Japan
- Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines
- 40-yr efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict recognised, Assam’s 'Elephant Girl' gets Padma Shri
- Newborn undergoes seven-hour surgery in UP hospital to survive TGA
- UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
- 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' to 'Doosri Darling': Usha Uthup's lyrical journey
- Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal
- 30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today
- Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’
Just In
UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned that as many as 21 universities in West Bengal have defaulted in appointing ombudsmen meant for addressing the grievances of the students’ there.
Kolkata: University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned that as many as 21 universities in West Bengal have defaulted in appointing ombudsmen meant for addressing the grievances of the students’ there.
Among the 21 universities, 17 are state-run while the remaining four are private operating universities.
UGC has not disclosed the names of the universities.
Sources said among 21 universities also include two iconic institutions: University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University (JU).
However, the JU authorities have claimed that there might be some miscommunications regarding the name of the university appearing among the list of defaulters since an ombudsman has already been appointed by the university authorities within the specified date.